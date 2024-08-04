Intel disappointed investors. For corporate customers, it’s still good enough
SummaryFollowing one of Intel’s worst quarterly earnings, corporate technology chiefs are left questioning the long-term future of the chip maker, which has struggled to execute on a promised turnaround. But they aren’t letting go of its PCs and servers.
