Intel gave CEO pay package worth nearly $180 million amid turnaround effort

Most of Mr. Gelsinger’s 2021 compensation came from stock and option awards that vest over three to five years and are contingent on increases in the company’s stock price. Intel’s value has to at least triple in five years for Mr. Gelsinger to receive about $45 million of the compensation, while he has to meet more modest targets to get other big share grants. Mr. Gelsinger earned $1.1 million in base salary last year.