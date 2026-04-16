Intel gets interim relief as NCLAT stays ₹27.38 crore CCI penalty

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed Intel Corp. to disclose the withdrawal of its India-specific warranty policy for boxed microprocessors to consumers, while staying recovery of the ₹27.38 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Delhi bench of the tribunal, hearing Intel’s appeal against the CCI’s February 2026 order, asked the company to submit a plan outlining how it will communicate the change.

It granted interim relief by staying recovery of the penalty and any coercive action until the next hearing, noting that Intel has already deposited 25% of the amount. The matter will be heard next on 23 April.

The direction to make public the withdrawal is significant as the policy affects retail buyers, including individual users, gamers and PC builders, by clarifying warranty coverage.

Queries sent to Intel seeking a comment remained unanswered till press time.

Boxed microprocessors are CPUs sold in retail packaging, typically bundled with components such as a cooling system and backed by warranty support. These differ from processors sold in bulk to computer manufacturers, which usually do not carry direct consumer warranty.

The case stems from a complaint by Matrix Info Systems Pvt. Ltd, which challenged Intel’s India-specific warranty policy introduced in 2016. Under the policy, warranty services in India were available only for processors purchased from authorized domestic distributors. Products bought from authorized sellers abroad through parallel imports were excluded, requiring customers to seek support in the country of purchase.

The complainant argued the policy was discriminatory and anti-competitive, discouraging parallel imports, limiting consumer choice and creating market barriers. It also alleged that Intel, dominant in the boxed microprocessor segment, used the policy to favour its authorized domestic distribution network.

Taking a prima facie view, the CCI ordered an investigation in 2018. In its 12 February order, the regulator held Intel to be dominant in the market for boxed desktop microprocessors in India.

The CCI found the India-specific warranty policy to be discriminatory compared with practices in other countries and said it restricted consumer choice and limited parallel imports. It ruled the conduct amounted to abuse of dominant position under Section 4 of the Competition Act.

While noting the policy had been in place for about eight years, the CCI cited mitigating factors, including Intel’s decision to discontinue it from 1 April 2024. It imposed a ₹27.38 crore penalty and directed the company to publicise the withdrawal and file a compliance report.

Intel moved the tribunal on 2 April.

Globally, Intel has faced multiple antitrust actions. In December 2025, it lost its challenge against a €376 million European Union antitrust fine imposed in 2023 for restricting rivals, though a European court reduced the penalty. The case followed an earlier €1.06 billion fine in 2009 linked to conduct against rival Advanced Micro Devices.