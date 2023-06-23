Intel India head Nivruti Rai quits after completing 29 years1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Head of Intel India, Nivruti Rai, has resigned from the company after 29 years. Rai was India's head and vice-president of Intel Foundry services.
Rai started at Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer.
