Intel India head Nivruti Rai has resigned from the company after 29 years, the company said in a statement. Rai was India's head and vice-president of Intel Foundry services started at Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer.

Nivruti began her journey with Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer. She had worked as India's head and vice-president of Intel Foundry Services.

In its statement, Intel expressed gratitude to Nivruti for the remarkable progress achieved by Intel India under her leadership. Nivruti was also felicitated with Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2022 for her exceptional work in empowering women.

Between 1994 to 2005, Nivruti had worked with Intel in the United States. Later, she shifted to Bengaluru in September 2005, after she took over the role of a senior director of chipset engineering and intellectual property development.

"Intel India country head and VP of Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai, is departing Intel after 29 years with the company. We’re grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership. Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India leadership plans and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter," said Intel in its statement.

Nivruti's journey in Intel

Nivruti started her journey in Intel as a Design Engineer in February 1994, according to her LinkedIn profile. After working as Design Engineer for four years, she was promoted to Circuit Technologist in September 1998. In 2002, she was promoted to Principal Engineer, Circuit Technology Group DEG. After three years, she transitioned to Bengauru as Senior Director, Chipset Engineering & IP Development Group Intel Corporation. In 2016, she was rose to the post of Vice President, Platform Engineering Group, Intel Corporation and Country Head of Intel India, VP Intel Foundry Services, Intel Corporation.

Intel's Nivruti Rai's education

Nivruti Rai completed her Batchelor in Statistics (BS) from University of Lucknow in 1990. Later, she pursued her Batchelor of Sciences in Mathematics and Operations Research from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Afterwards, she did Master of Sciences in Electrical and Industrial Engineering Oregan State University. She was also enrolled in executive MBA program from Stranford University.