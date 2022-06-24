Intel India opens new design and engineering centre in Bengaluru

Intel India opens new design and engineering centre in Bengaluru1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
- Intel India's new centre has 4.53 lakh sq. ft of space across two towers that can house 2,000 employees
Intel India on Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering centre in India with the opening of a new facility in Bengaluru.
The company's new centre has 4.53 lakh sq. ft of space across two towers that can house 2,000 employees and it aims for enhanced engineering work in client, data centre, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments.
The facility was inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship, Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India & vice president, Intel Foundry Services, and eminent leaders from the government and industry.
“In order to enable India’s aspiration to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, it’s imperative for the country to accelerate the pace of digitalization with focus on innovation and engineering excellence across semiconductor product design, including hardware and software," said Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar further mentioned that the government is working towards three major objects, of which two are; firstly, technology must transform the lives of the people in India and secondly, technology must also create more opportunities and must expand the digital economy, it must create innovation and entrepreneurship and must allow the youths of India to demonstrate what they are really capable of doing not just in India but on global stage too.
Rai said that the India design center is the second largest globally, the largest being in the US. She further mentioned that Intel has invested over USD 8 billion in India to date and continues to expand its R&D and innovation footprint in the country.