Intel India sharpens focus on human-centric AI

Bengaluru: Intel India is focussing on human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) for solving problems in the healthcare and smart mobility segments, Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India , said at the ongoing all.ai 2020 virtual summit.

India will need to leverage its talent, technology and intellectual property (IP), data sets, and work on building bias-free policies to build the AI capabilities needed to solve the unique problems of the country, Rai said.

“India has this tremendous opportunity to lead human-centric applications and democratize AI for the world. Our aspiration is to make AI synonymous with India as we strive to achieve the true potential of AI in critical segments like healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work by advancing innovation, research, technology and skilling," Rai said.

Nascent technologies like AI that have barely “scratched the surface" need a lot of regulatory and policy support, said Rai. “We are looking at partnerships with the government to build a regulatory sandbox that helps in leveraging AI and build solutions for the national good."

Currently, the US has 16% of the global AI talent followed by China (9%) and India (8%). “Our goal is to increase this talent base to 16% to 32% and so on…that’s the need of the hour," Rai said.

As part of its efforts to promote AI in the country, Intel India in collaboration with the government of Telangana, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), launched an applied AI research centre in Hyderabad.

The research centre is expected to help accelerate India’s leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, creating national assets such as curated data sets, computing infrastructure, tools and frameworks, with the aim to attract global talent for high-impact research towards social sector development.

