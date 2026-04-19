Intel still has a long way to go to reclaim its former glory. The problem is that investors are acting like that’s already happened.
Intel is making progress. But it isn’t out of the woods yet.
SummaryA shift in the AI market helps the chip maker, but the stock has already tripled while Intel’s turnaround is far from done.
Intel still has a long way to go to reclaim its former glory. The problem is that investors are acting like that’s already happened.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More