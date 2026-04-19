Intel is making progress. But it isn’t out of the woods yet.

The storied chip maker’s stock price has soared 88% so far this year, and more than tripled over the last 12 months. That has taken the company’s market capitalization close to the $350 billion mark for the first time since 2000, when it was the undisputed leader of both designing and manufacturing the most advanced semiconductors on the planet. Intel also now trades for more than 130 times its projected earnings for this year, far above the peak multiple of 60 times that the stock briefly touched during the dot-com bubble.