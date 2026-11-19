Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has announced that the company has signed its first external customer for its 18A chip manufacturing process, marking a major milestone in its five-year effort to challenge Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in the semiconductor foundry business.
“We just signed the first customer,” Tan said at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. “Resilient supply on the foundry is very important,” he added, without disclosing the identity of the customer.
Intel's announcement marks a significant development for its efforts to turn around its manufacturing business after years of missteps and low yields. The company has positioned its 18A process as central to its ambition of becoming a competitive manufacturer of chips for other companies, rather than primarily producing processors for its own products.
“It’s a huge win for foundry,” Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin told CNBC in an interview.
While Intel has not named its first external customer, Pushkar Ranade, the company's technology chief, clarified on X that the customer had signed up for Intel's 18A-P manufacturing process node, which entered risk production in June.
Apple, Nvidia and major technology companies that develop their own processors are among the potential customers in focus.
In May, reports indicated that Apple and Intel were closing in on a deal to use Intel's foundry to manufacture some chips for Apple devices.
Bajarin told CNBC that Nvidia, Apple and major hyperscalers could be potential customers. He pointed to the capacity constraints faced by companies developing their own processors.
“Amazon, Microsoft and Google are struggling to get capacity for their CPU ambitions at TSMC,” Bajarin said. “So it makes sense that you go somewhere for at least some capacity.”
Intel has been attempting to establish itself as a serious competitor to TSMC, which leads the global chip manufacturing industry. Until now, the company had no marquee customer for its foundry business and primarily manufactured chips for its own products at its factories, including its large new campus in Arizona.
Tan said in late October that he expects the global market for server processors to increase as much as five times over the next five years to approximately $200 billion. However, he acknowledged that Intel currently cannot meet customer demand.
The announcement comes amid a difficult period for Intel's stock, which has lost more than half its value since the end of September. Much of the decline came late last month after the company warned that quarterly revenue would be at least $1 billion below analysts' estimates, citing a slump in PC sales and supply chain challenges.
The US government took a 10% stake in Intel in August 2025, followed by a $5 billion investment from Nvidia, as optimism grew around US-made chips and reducing reliance on Taiwan.
Separately, Tan announced on Wednesday that Microsoft is Intel's first publicly named customer for its most advanced packaging technology, known as EMIB.
Intel is also a leader in advanced packaging, a process in which individual chips are packaged together and connected to form a larger system.