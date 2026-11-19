Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has announced that the company has signed its first external customer for its 18A chip manufacturing process, marking a major milestone in its five-year effort to challenge Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in the semiconductor foundry business.

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“We just signed the first customer,” Tan said at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. “Resilient supply on the foundry is very important,” he added, without disclosing the identity of the customer.

Intel's announcement marks a significant development for its efforts to turn around its manufacturing business after years of missteps and low yields. The company has positioned its 18A process as central to its ambition of becoming a competitive manufacturer of chips for other companies, rather than primarily producing processors for its own products.

“It’s a huge win for foundry,” Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin told CNBC in an interview.

Who is Intel's first 18A chip customer? While Intel has not named its first external customer, Pushkar Ranade, the company's technology chief, clarified on X that the customer had signed up for Intel's 18A-P manufacturing process node, which entered risk production in June.

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Apple, Nvidia and major technology companies that develop their own processors are among the potential customers in focus.

In May, reports indicated that Apple and Intel were closing in on a deal to use Intel's foundry to manufacture some chips for Apple devices.

Bajarin told CNBC that Nvidia, Apple and major hyperscalers could be potential customers. He pointed to the capacity constraints faced by companies developing their own processors.

“Amazon, Microsoft and Google are struggling to get capacity for their CPU ambitions at TSMC,” Bajarin said. “So it makes sense that you go somewhere for at least some capacity.”

Why the 18A breakthrough matters for Intel Intel has been attempting to establish itself as a serious competitor to TSMC, which leads the global chip manufacturing industry. Until now, the company had no marquee customer for its foundry business and primarily manufactured chips for its own products at its factories, including its large new campus in Arizona.

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Tan said in late October that he expects the global market for server processors to increase as much as five times over the next five years to approximately $200 billion. However, he acknowledged that Intel currently cannot meet customer demand.

The announcement comes amid a difficult period for Intel's stock, which has lost more than half its value since the end of September. Much of the decline came late last month after the company warned that quarterly revenue would be at least $1 billion below analysts' estimates, citing a slump in PC sales and supply chain challenges.

Also Read | Nvidia shares gain 3% in premarket after Q3 results beat estimates

The US government took a 10% stake in Intel in August 2025, followed by a $5 billion investment from Nvidia, as optimism grew around US-made chips and reducing reliance on Taiwan.

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Microsoft becomes first publicly named EMIB customer Separately, Tan announced on Wednesday that Microsoft is Intel's first publicly named customer for its most advanced packaging technology, known as EMIB.

Intel is also a leader in advanced packaging, a process in which individual chips are packaged together and connected to form a larger system.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.