Intel has begun another round of job cuts, extending a sweeping restructuring effort under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan as the US chipmaker looks to reduce costs, simplify its operations and get its struggling business back on track, Business Insider reported. The latest layoffs have reportedly affected employees in its global information technology (IT) workforce, adding to thousands of jobs eliminated over the past two years.

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Intel has not disclosed the number of employees affected or specified which teams have been targeted. However, posts shared by employees on social media this week suggest that the latest cuts are already under way.

"As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned," Business Insider quoted Intel spokesperson.

Intel layoffs: Workforce falls to 81,100 as restructuring continues

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Intel employees are affected by the latest layoffs? ⌵ The latest reported cuts affect Intel’s global information technology workforce. Intel has not specified which teams or employees are affected. 2 How many employees has Intel laid off in the latest round? ⌵ Intel has not disclosed the number of employees affected by the latest cuts. Employee social media posts suggest the layoffs are under way. 3 Why is Intel continuing to cut jobs? ⌵ Intel says it is aligning its workforce and resources with its priorities as part of a broader effort to reduce costs and simplify operations. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s restructuring also aims to create a leaner organisation. 4 How much has Intel’s workforce shrunk? ⌵ Intel reported 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025—a reported reduction of 4,000 in the first nine months of the year. 5 How many jobs did Intel plan to eliminate in its 2024 restructuring? ⌵ Intel announced plans in 2024 to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs, representing roughly 15% of its workforce.

Intel's latest workforce reduction comes after a significant decline in employee numbers over the past two years.

Intel had 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to its filings. This means its workforce has shrunk by 4,000 in the first nine months of the year.

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The decline follows a major restructuring announced in 2024, when Intel, under then-chief executive Pat Gelsinger, unveiled plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs, representing roughly 15% of its workforce.

Since taking charge last year, Tan has continued to push for a leaner organisation. His strategy centres on reducing management layers, cutting expenses and moving resources away from projects that are no longer considered a priority.

The broader aim is to make Intel more competitive after years of manufacturing delays, lost market share and difficulties keeping pace with rivals in the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.

Intel shares face pressure amid turnaround challenges Intel's workforce cuts come at a difficult time for its stock, which has experienced considerable volatility this year.

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The shares have fallen roughly 60% since the end of June, although they remain nearly 50% higher than at the beginning of the year. The stock had previously climbed above $142 before retreating to around $55.

The company is facing several challenges, including manufacturing bottlenecks, weaker demand in the personal computer market and intensifying competition in data centre and AI processors.

Adding to investor concerns, Nvidia disclosed in a November 16 filing that it had reduced its Intel holdings by 25% during the third quarter.

Nvidia's stake fell from 214.78 million shares at the end of the second quarter to 161.08 million shares at the end of September. The reduction came despite the chipmaker's $5 billion strategic investment in Intel in September, when it agreed to buy shares at $23.28 apiece as part of a broader collaboration involving data centre and PC processors.

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Nvidia has not publicly explained the reduction.

Intel faces shareholder lawsuit over falling PC sales Intel's troubles have also spilled into the courtroom. Intel is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from shareholders who accuse it of misleading investors about the severity of the slowdown in PC sales and the impact of its data centre business.

The lawsuit, filed in San Jose, California, alleges that Intel made materially false and misleading statements about its business outlook.

The legal challenge follows an earnings report in October, when Intel disclosed a sharp fall in computer hardware sales during the three months ended September. The results contradicted earlier indications that demand was improving and triggered a steep decline in its share price.

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Shareholders allege that weaker PC demand contributed to a 9% fall in quarterly earnings, amounting to roughly $800 million, bringing the figure to $8.1 billion.

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Intel is not alone in cutting jobs across the technology industry. Amazon, Meta and Salesforce have also reduced their workforces this year, while some companies, including Block, have directly pointed to AI-driven changes in how businesses operate.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.