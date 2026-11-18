Intel has begun another round of job cuts, extending a sweeping restructuring effort under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan as the US chipmaker looks to reduce costs, simplify its operations and get its struggling business back on track, Business Insider reported. The latest layoffs have reportedly affected employees in its global information technology (IT) workforce, adding to thousands of jobs eliminated over the past two years.
Intel has not disclosed the number of employees affected or specified which teams have been targeted. However, posts shared by employees on social media this week suggest that the latest cuts are already under way.
"As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned," Business Insider quoted Intel spokesperson.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
The latest reported cuts affect Intel’s global information technology workforce. Intel has not specified which teams or employees are affected.
Intel has not disclosed the number of employees affected by the latest cuts. Employee social media posts suggest the layoffs are under way.
Intel says it is aligning its workforce and resources with its priorities as part of a broader effort to reduce costs and simplify operations. CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s restructuring also aims to create a leaner organisation.
Intel reported 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025—a reported reduction of 4,000 in the first nine months of the year.
Intel announced plans in 2024 to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs, representing roughly 15% of its workforce.
Intel's latest workforce reduction comes after a significant decline in employee numbers over the past two years.
Intel had 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to its filings. This means its workforce has shrunk by 4,000 in the first nine months of the year.
The decline follows a major restructuring announced in 2024, when Intel, under then-chief executive Pat Gelsinger, unveiled plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs, representing roughly 15% of its workforce.
Since taking charge last year, Tan has continued to push for a leaner organisation. His strategy centres on reducing management layers, cutting expenses and moving resources away from projects that are no longer considered a priority.
The broader aim is to make Intel more competitive after years of manufacturing delays, lost market share and difficulties keeping pace with rivals in the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.
Intel's workforce cuts come at a difficult time for its stock, which has experienced considerable volatility this year.
The shares have fallen roughly 60% since the end of June, although they remain nearly 50% higher than at the beginning of the year. The stock had previously climbed above $142 before retreating to around $55.
The company is facing several challenges, including manufacturing bottlenecks, weaker demand in the personal computer market and intensifying competition in data centre and AI processors.
Adding to investor concerns, Nvidia disclosed in a November 16 filing that it had reduced its Intel holdings by 25% during the third quarter.
Nvidia's stake fell from 214.78 million shares at the end of the second quarter to 161.08 million shares at the end of September. The reduction came despite the chipmaker's $5 billion strategic investment in Intel in September, when it agreed to buy shares at $23.28 apiece as part of a broader collaboration involving data centre and PC processors.
Nvidia has not publicly explained the reduction.
Intel's troubles have also spilled into the courtroom. Intel is facing a proposed class action lawsuit from shareholders who accuse it of misleading investors about the severity of the slowdown in PC sales and the impact of its data centre business.
The lawsuit, filed in San Jose, California, alleges that Intel made materially false and misleading statements about its business outlook.
The legal challenge follows an earnings report in October, when Intel disclosed a sharp fall in computer hardware sales during the three months ended September. The results contradicted earlier indications that demand was improving and triggered a steep decline in its share price.
Shareholders allege that weaker PC demand contributed to a 9% fall in quarterly earnings, amounting to roughly $800 million, bringing the figure to $8.1 billion.
Intel is not alone in cutting jobs across the technology industry. Amazon, Meta and Salesforce have also reduced their workforces this year, while some companies, including Block, have directly pointed to AI-driven changes in how businesses operate.