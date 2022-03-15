Intel Corp. said it would invest $36 billion in chip production and research across Europe, including a brand new chip-making complex in Germany, to keep pace with surging demand for semiconductors.

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger Tuesday said Intel had selected the city of Magdeburg, Germany to put up what would be one of the biggest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities on the continent. The company plans 17 billion euros, the equivalent of about $18.6 billion, as a down payment on that facility.

It is the second multibillion-dollar plant investment Intel has announced in 2022. Earlier this year, it selected Ohio to erect a brand new $20 billion chip-making facility that could expand to a $100 billion site. Intel last year said it would expand in Arizona and New Mexico, as well, as Mr. Gelsinger tries to gain a step on aggressive competitors.

Beyond that, Mr. Gelsinger said the company, longer term, would invest a total of up to €80 billion, ($87.5 billion), in Europe, including research and development facilities in France, as well as manufacturing facilities in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Construction of two new factories on the German site will start in the first half of next year, with production slated to start in 2027 pending European Commission approval, Intel said. They will make some of the company’s most advanced chips, the company said, and would serve both Intel’s internal needs and make chips for outside customers.

Intel is among a raft of chip companies responding to unprecedented demand for digital products and a global chip shortage that has amplified the need for more manufacturing. Semiconductor industry sales globally surpassed $500 billion for the first time last year, and executives believe that total could double in less than a decade.

