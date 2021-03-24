Intel Corp. is clearly trying to have it all. Recent circumstances just might allow the chip-making giant to get away with it.

Pat Gelsinger, named as Intel’s new chief executive officer just two months ago, laid out his new plan for reviving the company’s fortunes on Tuesday. That plan will involve more outsourcing to the company’s chip-manufacturing rivals over the next couple of years. But it also includes a significant boost to Intel’s own production capabilities, which will include $20 billion being poured into new chip-fabrication facilities, or fabs, at the company’s Arizona campus. It will also include Intel once again getting into the business of making chips designed by other companies.

The latter, commonly called a foundry, has been tried by Intel before, most recently in 2013-14. It never really took off; Mr. Gelsinger described the past attempt as “half-hearted" in an interview Tuesday. The new effort involves the creation of a stand-alone foundry business unit to be run by Randhir Thakur, a current Intel senior vice president who also serves as the company’s chief supply-chain officer. Another big difference from the company’s past attempt is how cloud-computing titans such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google are now designing more of their own processors and have thus become major new potential customers for a foundry operation.

Still, Intel’s new plan would have looked foolish even nine months ago. The company had been steadily losing ground to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in advanced chip-manufacturing processes, which led many on Wall Street to speculate that Intel could get out of the chip-making business altogether.

But such a “fabless" strategy looked increasingly less likely with the hiring of Mr. Gelsinger, a former Intel engineer who spent 30 years at the company before leaving for an eventual CEO stint at VMware. Wide-ranging chip-production shortages have begun plaguing industries across the board, thus giving the cause fresh political urgency. Hence, chip manufacturing is now at a premium. And Intel, as the world’s second-largest chip maker by annual revenue next to Samsung, is in a prime position to cash in on the trend.

Cashing in will involve a lot of cash up front, though. Besides the $20 billion earmarked for the new Arizona fabs, to be spent between now and 2024, Intel said Tuesday that it expects to have between $19 billion and $20 billion in total capital spending this year—a record amount that is about 45% above the company’s average annual capital expenditures over the past five years. But Intel’s shares still rose 7% following Tuesday’s event, having already jumped 19% since Mr. Gelsinger signed on. This chip maker still has some chips to play.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via