Home >Companies >News >Intel plays its chips just right

Intel plays its chips just right

File Photo: Wide-ranging chip-production shortages have begun plaguing industries across the board, thus giving the cause fresh political urgency
2 min read . 04:37 PM IST Dan Gallagher, The Wall Street Journal

Plans to boost production and start foundry business come as shortage has made chip manufacturing hot

Intel Corp. is clearly trying to have it all. Recent circumstances just might allow the chip-making giant to get away with it.

Pat Gelsinger, named as Intel’s new chief executive officer just two months ago, laid out his new plan for reviving the company’s fortunes on Tuesday. That plan will involve more outsourcing to the company’s chip-manufacturing rivals over the next couple of years. But it also includes a significant boost to Intel’s own production capabilities, which will include $20 billion being poured into new chip-fabrication facilities, or fabs, at the company’s Arizona campus. It will also include Intel once again getting into the business of making chips designed by other companies.

