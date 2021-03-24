Intel plays its chips just right

Pat Gelsinger, named as Intel’s new chief executive officer just two months ago, laid out his new plan for reviving the company’s fortunes on Tuesday. That plan will involve more outsourcing to the company’s chip-manufacturing rivals over the next couple of years. But it also includes a significant boost to Intel’s own production capabilities, which will include $20 billion being poured into new chip-fabrication facilities, or fabs, at the company’s Arizona campus. It will also include Intel once again getting into the business of making chips designed by other companies.

