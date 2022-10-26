Intel prices widely anticipated IPO for self-driving car unit Mobileye2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Offering raises $861 million by selling 41 million shares, valuing the unit at roughly $17 billion
Intel Corp.’s self-driving car unit Mobileye Global Inc. priced its initial public offering at $21 a share, a dollar above the top of its targeted range, according to people close to the deal.