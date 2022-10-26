Intel prices widely anticipated IPO for self-driving car unit Mobileye

Pricing any IPO right now is tricky given the parlous state of the market. Sharp swings in major stock indexes as interest rates barrel higher have hammered the IPO market in 2022. IPOs in the U.S. had raised only $7.4 billion so far this year, putting 2022 on track to be the worst year for new issues in decades, according to Dealogic.

