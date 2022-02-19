Intel Corp. had two basic questions to answer at its long-awaited analyst meeting Thursday: How bad? And for how long?

A hint about the first one came in the chip maker’s third-quarter report nearly four months ago, when Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger warned that Intel’s gross margins would fall into the 51%-53% range as the company races to catch up its manufacturing technology while also building a new foundry business that makes chips designed by others companies.

Thursday’s meeting shed more light on the matter as Intel projected a substantial increase in its capital spending levels over the next few years and said free cash flow would drop into negative territory this year. For context, Intel hasn’t burned cash over the course of a fiscal year since at least since 1990, which is as far back as data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence goes.

As far as duration, Intel expects to climb out of its “investment phase" by 2025. That is when the company expects both spending to moderate and annual revenue to be growing in the low-double-digit range. The latter would be an impressive achievement given the 6% annual revenue growth averaged over the past five years. But the projected cost structure still would represent a new normal for the storied Silicon Valley company. Intel expects long-term gross margins to come back up to the 54%-58% range, with capital expenditures settling in around 25% of annual revenue, after reaching 35% during the investment period. From 2010 to 2020, Intel’s capital expenditure bill averaged about 18% of annual revenue, while gross margins averaged 61% a year.

The near-term outlook won’t come as much of a shock. Wall Street already was projecting a sharp drop in gross margins and free cash flow through 2024, along with sharply elevated capital spending, according to consensus projections from FactSet.

And Intel’s timing is at least good, with geopolitical instability and the global chip shortage creating a ripe opportunity for an American chip maker looking to expand domestic production capacity. Mr. Gelsinger and Intel’s new chief financial officer, David Zinsner, both spent Thursday’s meeting discussing the company’s “smart capital" strategy, in which spending is at least partially offset by government subsidies and customers willing to pay early to lock in production capacity. Other chip companies are cashing in on the same trend. GlobalFoundries, a contract chip maker Intel reportedly tried to buy last year, said in its fourth-quarter call last week that it has secured more than $3.2 billion in long-term customer agreements.

Intel has still set an ambitious task for itself, with little precedent. The company’s position as one of the world’s largest producers of a key technology product that is very hard to make gives the business a lot of resilience. The stock fetches just 14 times forward earnings, though—a 35% discount to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing—precisely because investors are unsure if Intel can claw back its highly profitable technological edge. The odds are good that it can, but investors will have to settle in for a long wait to find out.

