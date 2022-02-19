Intel puts a price on its leap of faith

As far as duration, Intel expects to climb out of its “investment phase" by 2025. That is when the company expects both spending to moderate and annual revenue to be growing in the low-double-digit range. The latter would be an impressive achievement given the 6% annual revenue growth averaged over the past five years. But the projected cost structure still would represent a new normal for the storied Silicon Valley company. Intel expects long-term gross margins to come back up to the 54%-58% range, with capital expenditures settling in around 25% of annual revenue, after reaching 35% during the investment period. From 2010 to 2020, Intel’s capital expenditure bill averaged about 18% of annual revenue, while gross margins averaged 61% a year.

