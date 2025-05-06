Intel shareholders approve CEO Lip-Bu Tan's pay, equity incentive plan amid broader restructuring plans

Big tech firm, Intel Corporation's shareholders on Tuesday, May 6, approved the company's new equity incentive plan along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan's annual compensation, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the report, this new equity incentive plan seeks to help the company retain its employees. The shareholders also approved the company's board of directors, even though three of the members did not stand for re-election.

The big tech firm's shareholders also rejected three proposals which would make the company rethink its operations in Israel, produce new reports on charitable giving and give shareholders the right to act by written consent, according to the agency report.