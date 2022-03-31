Intel takes on Nvidia, AMD with new Arc series of discrete graphics

On paper, the Arc GPUs are at par with Nvidia's latest RTX 30 series of laptop GPUs. For instance, the Arc 3 offers up to 8 cores, 8 Ray Tracing (RT) units, 4GB GDDR6 RAM, clock speed of up to 1550MHz, and consumes up to 50W of graphics power. The Arc 5 has 16 cores, 16 RT units, 8GB GDDR6 RAM, clock speed of 900MHz, and uses up to 80W of graphics power. The top-of-the-line Arc 7 has up to 32 cores, 32 RT units, 16GB GDDR6 RAM, clock speed of up to 1650MHz and power consumption of up to 150W.