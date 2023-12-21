Intel to lay off 235 employees over two weeks in the US
'Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while reducing costs through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workplace reductions across the company,' the statement read.
Santa Clara-based IT major Intel Corporation is set to undertake its fifth round of job cuts from December 31, 2023. The company will lay off around 235 employees at its research and development facility in Folsom, Sacramento County over two weeks, as per the Hindustan Times.