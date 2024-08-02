Intel to lay off 17,500 employees, suspend dividend in turnaround plan; stock plunges

  • Intel said it would cut more than 15% of its workforce, around 17,500 people, and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter amid plans of a turnaround focused on its money-losing manufacturing business.

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Intel shares have fallen more than 40% so far this year.
Intel shares have fallen more than 40% so far this year. (Photo: REUTERS)

Intel share price plunged 20% in extended trade, losing more than $24 billion in market value, after the chipmaker announced job cuts and suspension of its dividend. Intel stock had closed down 7% on Thursday.

Intel said it would cut more than 15% of its workforce, around 17,500 people, and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter amid plans of a turnaround focused on its money-losing manufacturing business, Reuters reported.

The Santa Clara, California-based company employed 116,500 people as of June 29. It said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024.

Also Read | AI chipmaker startup Cerebras to launch IPO in October. All you need to know

The company said it would cut operating expenses and reduce capital expenditure by more than $10 billion in 2025, more than it initially planned, the Reuters report said.

Intel is also slashing its investments. The company expects to cut capital expenses by 17% in 2025 year-on-year (YoY) to $21.5 billion, calculated on the midpoint of a range the chipmaker forecast, Reuters reported. It expects these costs to stay roughly flat in 2024.

Also Read | Meta’s ad strength gives its AI spending some cover

It also forecast third-quarter revenue below market estimates. For the third quarter, Intel expects revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $14.35 billion, LSEG data showed. It forecast adjusted gross margin of 38%, well short of market expectations of 45.7%.

As of June 29, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.29 billion, and total current liabilities of about $32 billion.

Intel shares have fallen more than 40% so far this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 07:55 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsIntel to lay off 17,500 employees, suspend dividend in turnaround plan; stock plunges

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.000.00
      Chennai
      70,418.000.00
      Delhi
      71,111.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue