Intel to stay mostly inside
Chip maker hints at more outsourcing, but expects majority of future chips to be made in-house
Even Pat Gelsinger can only do so much in a week.
The former Intel Corp. engineer was named chief executive of the chip-making titan last week. Wall Street roundly cheered the move, believing that a leader with strong technical chops was needed to help Intel finally solve its long-running manufacturing problems. But the announcement came just a week before the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, in which the company had promised to announce whether it would outsource manufacturing of more future chip designs, likely to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
