Intel gets a lifeline. Now comes the hard part.
The US government’s equity stake in Intel is historic, but the company faces shrinking CPU dominance, missed AI opportunity, and a shaky foundry gamble.
Late last month, the US government acquired a 9.9% stake in chipmaker Intel Corp. for $8.9 billion by converting $5.7 billion in unpaid CHIPS Act grants and adding fresh funds. Coupled with a separate $2 billion investment from Japan’s SoftBank, the deal provides a critical lifeline to the company weighed down by mounting losses and slipping competitiveness.