Fintech firm Intellect Design Arena Ltd announced on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has chosen Intellect to implement the upgraded version of the Cloud-Native Intellect Quantum Core Banking solution to power the next stage of their digital transformation agenda.

“Intellect continues to be the trusted partner for the Central Banking Transformation at Reserve Bank of India," the company said in a regulatory filing.

RBI provides the financial backbone for the world's sixth-largest economy by implementing various monetary policy tools. Managing foreign exchange reserves, managing currency in circulation, regulating the banking industry and managing public debt, collections, and payments to the federal government, state governments, and union territories through RBI’s 30 regional offices.

The entire central banking operation of RBI is currently being supported by Intellect’s Quantum Central Banking Solution, popularly called as e-Kuber in RBI, Government of India & in the Indian Financial Systems.

Benchmarked to support over 100 million transactions and 30+ million ISO20022 payment messages on a peak day, the platform supports 250+ commercial banks, 35 state government and union territories along with a number of Central Government ministries.

With the launch of the Digital India initiative by the government, various direct benefit schemes of government, digital payments, GSTN & other varied monetary policy implementations, RBI transaction volumes are expected to grow several fold over the next decade and the next stage of the bank’s digital transformation project, e-Kuber 2.0 has to be designed & engineered to support this growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.