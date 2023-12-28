IntelliSmart to provide data analytics services to discoms: Anil Rawal
Summary
- The company has submitted bids for gas metering projects, but they are yet to be finalized
NEW DELHI : With the government aiming to transform India’s power distribution sector and boost its fiscal health, IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, backed by state-run EESL and National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), plans to commercially roll out its data analytics services for power distribution companies (discom) next year.