IntelliSmart wins order for 600,000 smart pre-paid meters in Assam

“IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited (IntelliSmart), a joint venture of National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has secured its first order to install more than 6 lakh pre-paid smart meters in 19 circles of Assam. This becomes country’s first ever competitively bid smart metering project by any State on Totex mode (capex + opex) and Assam gets the distinction of leading the smart metering drive of the country on competitive model," IntelliSmart said in a statement on Wednesday.

