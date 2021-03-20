Intel’s first gaming chip will be launched via a scavenger hunt

As mentioned before, the Xe HPG chip is the first PC gaming chip coming from Intel. The company has already tied up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to make these chips. While the graphics card will compete with market leaders Nvidia and AMD, it’s unlikely that Intel will cater to all the same markets. Both Nvidia and AMD have seen high demand for their chips over the past year or two, thanks to increased use cases not just via gaming, but also from the cryptocurrency and data center markets.