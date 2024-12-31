Intel’s grim lesson for Boeing: Sometimes Mr. Fix-It is too late

His true test will come in a few years, when a replacement for the 737 MAX starts being developed. Almost two decades will have elapsed since the first flight of Boeing’s last clean-sheet model, the 787. Without a bold, expensive attempt to push aircraft manufacturing forward, however, the risk will be larger than ever that airlines could shop at Airbus for their next-generation jets. Yet, with much of Boeing’s old engineering talent now gone and investors hungry to recoup some of their losses, the temptation to play it safe will be strong.