Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Intel saw around $8 Billion of its market value wiped off with company's shares closing 6.4% lower on Friday
Intel Corp saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the US chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×