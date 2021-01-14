Intel’s new chief has no quick fix

Intel’s new chief has no quick fix2 min read . 03:44 PM IST
Chip maker’s manufacturing slip will take years to repair in a fast-moving market
Intel Corp. has returned to form with its new boss. But in many other ways, there may be no going back for the storied chip maker.
Intel announced Wednesday that Pat Gelsinger will take over the chief executive’s reins from Bob Swan, who’s effectively held the position for just two and a half years. That’s the shortest run of any Intel chief—about half the time of his immediate predecessor who was booted from the company following the discovery of an affair with a subordinate. Mr. Swan’s tenure was marked less by scandal and more by the other major problem he inherited—the loss of Intel’s position as the world’s most advanced chip manufacturer.
