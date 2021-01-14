Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Intel’s new chief has no quick fix
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo the symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York. Intel is replacing its CEO after two years. The computer company said Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that Pat Gelsinger will become its new CEO, effective Feb. 15. He takes over for Bob Swan, who became CEO in January 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Intel’s new chief has no quick fix

2 min read . 03:44 PM IST Dan Gallagher , The Wall Street Journal

Chip maker’s manufacturing slip will take years to repair in a fast-moving market

Intel Corp. has returned to form with its new boss. But in many other ways, there may be no going back for the storied chip maker.

Intel announced Wednesday that Pat Gelsinger will take over the chief executive’s reins from Bob Swan, who’s effectively held the position for just two and a half years. That’s the shortest run of any Intel chief—about half the time of his immediate predecessor who was booted from the company following the discovery of an affair with a subordinate. Mr. Swan’s tenure was marked less by scandal and more by the other major problem he inherited—the loss of Intel’s position as the world’s most advanced chip manufacturer.

