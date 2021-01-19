Intel’s recovery will demand more than just engineering skills

Intel says it has made strong progress on its 7-nanometer manufacturing process, which has been the source of recent trouble. But TSMC is now making more advanced chips en masse at 5 nanometers. The company is already developing its 3-nanometer process, which it said Thursday would be producing chips in volume by the second half of 2022. That means that even if Mr. Gelsinger is successful at getting Intel’s manufacturing process back on track, the company will still be badly lagging. Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein says Intel’s disadvantage to TSMC is “likely set in stone" for at least the next three years.