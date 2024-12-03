Intel’s troubles deepen, as its boss makes an abrupt exit

In fairness, Mr Gelsinger was dealt a difficult hand. Intel had once been synonymous with cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and when Mr Gelsinger took over it still dominated the market for chips that run data centres and PCs. But it had missed the boom in smartphones and was ill-prepared for the one that would soon come in artificial intelligence (AI). Following a series of technical setbacks, it had also fallen behind TSMC, a Taiwanese chipmaker, in the production of cutting-edge semiconductors. Mr Gelsinger’s response was to split the design and manufacturing sides of the business, allowing the former to choose the best foundries for its needs while freeing the latter to serve other chip designers. He declared, optimistically, that Intel’s new foundry business would become the world’ssecond-largest by 2030, behind only TSMC.