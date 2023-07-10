Flurry of spirit launches raises competition in alcobev sector

Flurry of spirit launches raises competition in alcobev sector1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The Indian alcoholic beverage market is seeing increased competition as several companies launch new spirits, driven by growing consumer acceptance of Indian brands. The volume consumption in India's spirits market surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, and Indian consumers are now proud of the quality and lower prices of local brands. The market is expected to offer a wide array of choices, better quality, and innovation. However, distribution remains a challenge due to the state-centric excise policy and limited distribution networks. Despite this, the share of Indian products in the market is increasing, indicating faster growth for domestic brands.
New Delhi: The Indian alcoholic beverage market is experiencing intensifying rivalry spurred by the launch of several new spirits.
