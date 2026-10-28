Subscribe

Interest income contributes 32% of Zerodha revenue: How it compares with Groww, Angel One

Sanchari Ghosh
Published28 Oct 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Zerodha’s MTF loan book jumps sixfold to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,368 crore
Zerodha’s MTF loan book jumps sixfold to ₹5,368 crore
AI Quick Read

Zerodha derived 32% of its revenue from interest income on customer funds in FY26, making it a significant contributor to the country’s largest broking firm’s topline. The share was more than four times that of listed rival Groww, while Angel One earned around 31% of its revenue from interest income during the year.

Advertisement

Zerodha reported revenue of 8,500 crore and net profit of 4,300 crore in FY26, as it reduced its dependence on broking revenue amid regulatory curbs on derivatives trading.

Broking accounted for 44% of Zerodha’s total revenue in FY26, down from 70% in FY21. In comparison, more than 70% of Groww’s revenue came from broking, while the share for Angel One was a little under 60%.

Angel One’s interest income, however, included interest from loans, margin trading funding (MTF) and customer float.

According to Moneycontrol, Zerodha’s revenue mix differs from that of its listed rivals, with interest income contributing a significant share alongside broking and other businesses.

Credit rating agency ICRA said Zerodha’s strengths were partly offset by its “high dependence on the inherently volatile and cyclical capital market, with revenue largely driven by broking and float income, despite its diversification initiatives in allied businesses including margin trade funding (MTF), asset management and merchant banking”.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jio IPO: Interesting story by Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath featuring Mukesh Ambani

F&O remains key to Zerodha’s broking revenue

Despite reducing its overall dependence on broking, Zerodha remained heavily reliant on derivatives trading within the business. Futures and Options (F&O) accounted for 85% of its broking revenue.

Groww and Angel One had a more diversified broking revenue mix, with equity delivery and commodities also contributing significantly.

MTF gains importance amid regulatory curbs

Margin trading funding has emerged as an important growth driver for brokers amid regulatory curbs on derivatives trading, traditionally a key source of industry revenue.

Zerodha derived 8% of its revenue from MTF, while Groww reported that the business contributed 10% of its revenue during the September quarter. Angel One, meanwhile, includes MTF revenue under interest income.

Also Read | Zerodha launches US stock investing: How to invest in global tech giants

ICRA cautioned that “while the MTF business improves revenue diversification, it exposes the company to the credit and market risks associated with capital market-related lending businesses, given the nature of the underlying assets”.

Advertisement

Zerodha’s net MTF loan book increased more than sixfold to 5,368 crore as on 30 June 2026, from 852 crore as on 31 March 2025, reflecting the rapid expansion of its lending business.

ICRA added that Zerodha’s capital base remained among the strongest in the domestic broking industry, with a standalone net worth of 19,659 crore and zero borrowings.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

Angel BrokingAngel One
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsInterest income contributes 32% of Zerodha revenue: How it compares with Groww, Angel One
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP