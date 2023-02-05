Interest rates hike, inflationary pressures may impact JLR demand: Report
The UK-based marquee brand, which aims to be a full stack battery electric player in the next two years, also pointed out that high rate of inflation exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict, elevated energy prices and post Covid supply disruption as other negative factors.
Hike in interest rates by central banks globally is expected to enhance financing costs for consumers and could impact future demand, Jaguar Land Rover said in a report.
