InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India involving alleged violation of corporate governance norms raised by its co-founder and director Rakesh Gangwal. The company paid ₹2.10 crore to the regulator. The company settled the matter "without admitting or denying any violation on its part," by paying a settlement charge of ₹2.1 crore, according to a SEBI order, reported PTI. The watchdog initiated an investigation against the airlines after it had received several complaints from Rakesh Gangwal alleging several violations.

SEBI disposed of the proceedings against InterGlobe Aviation, reported Reuters.

In July, 2019, Gangwal wrote to SEBI seeking its intervention to address corporate governance issues. Flagging concerns about certain questionable related party transactions, he had said shareholders' agreement provides co-promoter Rahul Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo. Bhatia camp had rejected the allegations.

Based on the complaints, SEBI examined the issues and based on its investigation, a show cause notice was issued with respect to InterGlobe Aviation on 10 November, 2020.

InterGlobe Aviation proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order. The settlement application was filed on 23 December, 2020, reported PTI.

The company proposed to pay little over ₹2.1 crore "towards full and final settlement of all regulatory, civil or criminal proceedings in relation to the facts contained in the SCN (Show Cause Notice) without admitting or denying any violation on its part," the order said.

SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) recommended the settlement proposal and the same was approved by the panel of Whole Time Members of Sebi on 25 January. The same was communicated to the company on February 5 and it paid the amount on 8 February, PTI mentioned.

Gangwal's complaints was related to alleged corporate governance lapses, including those pertaining to Related Party Transactions (RPTs) between the company and the IGE Group. It was also alleged that there was misrepresentation in the company''s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated 16 October, 2015.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

