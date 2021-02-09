InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India involving alleged violation of corporate governance norms raised by its co-founder and director Rakesh Gangwal. The company paid ₹2.10 crore to the regulator. The company settled the matter "without admitting or denying any violation on its part," by paying a settlement charge of ₹2.1 crore, according to a SEBI order, reported PTI. The watchdog initiated an investigation against the airlines after it had received several complaints from Rakesh Gangwal alleging several violations.