Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation at the 19th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, have given their approval to appoint three directors. They also gave their nod for re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director. The aviation company informed about these appointments in its latest exchange filing with Indian bourses.

Informing Indian bourses about the appointments, InterGlobe Aviation said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Members of the Company at the 19th Annual General Meeting held today i.e., August 26, 2022, have passed the following resolution with requisite majority - I. Appointment of Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta (DIN: 00041197) as an Independent Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. II. Appointment of Air Chief Marshall (Retd.) Birender Singh Dhanoa (DIN: 08851613) as an Independent Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. III. Appointment of Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran (DIN: 02106990) as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. This is for your information and record."

Here we give brief profile of the new appointees:

Vikram Singh Mehta: Vikram Singh Mehta is currently Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress). He was the Executive Chairman of Brookings Institution India Center and Senior fellow, Brookings Institution from 2012 to 2020. Prior to that, he was the Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India ( 1994-2012); Chief Executive of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt (1992-1993); and Advisor, Strategic Planning to the State-owned Company,. Oil India limited ( 1984 -1988). He started his career by joining the Indian Administrative Service in 1978 and resigned from the Service in 1980.

Mehta was the recipient of Asia House's "Businessmen Of The Year" award for 2010. He also received Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability's Award for "Best Independent Director" in India for 2016.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B S Dhanoa: B S Dhanoa (Retd.) is an alumnus of St. George's College, Mussoorie. He then moved to Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, and later joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in June 1974. He graduated from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 1977. Post his flying training, he was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in June 1978. In 1985, he carried out the All-Purpose Flying Instructors Course (APFIC) and then attained the highest-Flying Instructor's Category 'A' in 1987. He completed M. Sc. in Defence Studies from Madras University and attended a Defence Services Staff College Course in 1990-91.

Dhanoa had an illustrious career with the IAF and has served at various ranks. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South-Western Air Command before taking over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) in May 2015. He served as the 25th Chief of the IAF from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019, and led the IAF when it executed air strikes over a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019. He is currently an Independent Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp limited from October 2020.

Meleveetil Damodaran: The retired IAS is presently a Governance Consultant, Advisor, Mentor and Coach, has worked with the Union and the State Governments of India, regulatory bodies, investment institutions, banks, development financial institutions and with the private sector.

Meleveetil Damodaran was Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from February 2005 to February 2008. He has led the highly successful and transformational restructuring efforts in Unit Trust of India (UTI) and Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI). During his tenure at SEBI, he was elected Chairman of the Emerging Markets Committee (EMC) of the International Organisation of Securities Commission (IOSCO). He has chaired high powered committees of the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and some Chambers of Commerce. He has won several awards for governance, leadership and transformation.

In April to June 2022 quarter, the aviation company posted a loss of ₹1,064 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo share price finished at ₹1,978.70 apiece levels on NSE on Friday.