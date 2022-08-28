InterGlobe Aviation shareholders approve appointment of three directors3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:57 AM IST
InterGlobe Aviation shareholders gave approval to these appointments in 19th AGM of the company held on Saturday
Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation at the 19th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, have given their approval to appoint three directors. They also gave their nod for re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director. The aviation company informed about these appointments in its latest exchange filing with Indian bourses.