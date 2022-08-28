InterGlobe Aviation shareholders approve appointment of three directors

Informing Indian bourses about the appointments, InterGlobe Aviation said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Members of the Company at the 19th Annual General Meeting held today i.e., August 26, 2022, have passed the following resolution with requisite majority - I. Appointment of Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta (DIN: 00041197) as an Independent Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. II. Appointment of Air Chief Marshall (Retd.) Birender Singh Dhanoa (DIN: 08851613) as an Independent Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. III. Appointment of Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran (DIN: 02106990) as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company by a Special Resolution. This is for your information and record."