InterGlobe set to take controlling stake in Mamagoto parent Azure Hospitality in $15-20 million deal

InterGlobe Enterprises, the promoter of India’s largest airline IndiGo, is set to take a controlling stake in Goldman Sachs-backed restaurant operator and Mamagoto parent company Azure Hospitality for $15 million-20 million to widen its presence in the hospitality and food services business, people familiar with the matter said.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of September and will be a combination of purchase of shares from existing investors and a fresh capital infusion. Mint has learnt that existing investors Goldman Sachs and Max Ventures will partially exit after having backed Azure through multiple funding rounds since 2015.