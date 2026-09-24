InterGlobe set to take controlling stake in Mamagoto parent Azure Hospitality in $15-20 million deal

InterGlobe Enterprises, the promoter of India’s largest airline IndiGo, is set to take a controlling stake in Goldman Sachs-backed restaurant operator and Mamagoto parent company Azure Hospitality for $15 million-20 million to widen its presence in the hospitality and food services business, people familiar with the matter said.
InterGlobe Enterprises, the promoter of India’s largest airline IndiGo, is set to take a controlling stake in Goldman Sachs-backed restaurant operator and Mamagoto parent company Azure Hospitality for $15 million-20 million to widen its presence in the hospitality and food services business, people familiar with the matter said.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of September and will be a combination of purchase of shares from existing investors and a fresh capital infusion. Mint has learnt that existing investors Goldman Sachs and Max Ventures will partially exit after having backed Azure through multiple funding rounds since 2015.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of September and will be a combination of purchase of shares from existing investors and a fresh capital infusion. Mint has learnt that existing investors Goldman Sachs and Max Ventures will partially exit after having backed Azure through multiple funding rounds since 2015.
Azure co-founders Kabir Suri and Rahul Khanna are expected to continue with the business, the people said.
“The investment could be closer to the tune of $20 million, depending on the final funding requirement and structure. InterGlobe is likely to come in with two other investors,” one of the people said.
The deal comes as the Mamagoto parent looks to recapitalize its business. The fresh infusion of funds is expected to be used towards working capital, existing liabilities and expansion, the people added.
InterGlobe operates China Club, a fine-dining restaurant in Gurugram. It has a hospitality business in India through InterGlobe Hotels, its joint venture with French hospitality company Accor. The partnership, set up in 2004, operates Accor’s Ibis hotels in India. Mint reported in April 2025 that the partnership is being restructured to expand Accor’s budget and mid-market brands, targeting 300 hotels by 2030.
In an August interview with Mint, group managing director Rahul Bhatia said: “We want it to be one of the leading hospitality firms in India.”
InterGlobe Enterprises, in its response to a detailed questionnaire sent by Mint, said it does not comment on market speculation as a matter of policy. Mint sent emails to Azure Hospitality, Max Ventures and Goldman Sachs seeking comment. None of them responded to the queries at the time of publication.
Restaurant portfolio
Azure Hospitality, founded in 2009, operates restaurants Mamagoto, Dhaba Estd. 1986, and Sly Granny, apart from Foxtrot, Speedy Chow and Roll Maal. Mamagoto has developed a loyal customer base with its Pan-Asian menu and distinctive, design-led restaurants and has become one of the company’s best-known brands.
Dhaba has given Azure a long-running presence in Indian dining, while the company experimented with newer formats across casual dining, cafes and quick service restaurants. Azure bought Dhaba by Claridges in 2016 and subsequently rebranded it Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi.
Azure’s revenue, according to its ministry of corporate affairs filings accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler, peaked at ₹158.6 crore in FY23, before declining to ₹148.4 crore in FY24 and ₹126.9 crore in FY25. The company made net losses of ₹17.5 crore in FY23, ₹42.7 crore in FY24 and ₹38.3 crore in FY25. The financial performance comes against the backdrop of Azure’s expansion and subsequent changes to its restaurant portfolio.
Goldman Sachs invested $10 million in Azure in 2015, when it had 19 restaurants. In 2016, Max Ventures committed $5 million for a minority stake, while Goldman invested a further $5 million. In 2017, Goldman and Max Ventures invested another $12 million. Based on these reported rounds, the two investors together put about $32 million into the company from 2015 to 2017.
Mint reported that Azure had 38 restaurants in 2019-20. By September 2025, the company operated about 25 Mamagoto and 25 Dhaba outlets across 14 cities and 12 states, with about 60% of the outlets in the National Capital Region.
About 60% of Azure’s restaurants are company-owned and company-operated, while the remaining 40% are franchise-owned and company-operated. The franchise-led model has allowed Azure to expand and generate revenue through its brand and operating platform without funding the entire investment in each restaurant.
The company was looking to raise ₹150 crore-200 crore last year, with plans to invest ₹40 crore into growth.