Interim relief for Whitehat Jr in defamation suit against Aniruddha Malpani

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court on Tuesday granted an ad interim injunction in favour of Buju's-owned Whitehat Education Technology Private Limited , restraining angel investor Aniruddha Malpani from making any comments that are defamatory in nature against the edtech startup and its employees. The high court has also asked Malpani to take down certain tweets within 48 hours.

A single judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta issued summons and notice to Malpani on the suit. The parties have been directed to file written statement and reply along with an affidavit within 30 days. The case will be next heard on 14 January 2021.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul appearing for the company argued before the court that there is complete disparaging tweeting and reporting on the company’s business model.

“...There is a difference between what is of interest to public and in public interest. This is an angel investors investing in rival business model which is into animation, website development. You are not making a fair comment from arm's length. You can't use the kind of words that you are using on social media. The intention is malicious. These are different rival models. The target and end game is the same. Your endeavour is you bring down a business model," Kaul said.

Advocate Yadunath Bhargavan appearing for Malpani said that the context of the tweets is different.

“There is a 12 billion dollar start up is on one hand and an IIT grad on the other...What is being sold by Whitehat jr is that if you enroll, you will become Elon Musk. But they had to take it down... There are some places where I may have used certain words like cheat etc which I should not have but there are certain things which are genuine and should be matter of trial." he submitted before the court.

The start up has sued Anirudh Malpani, a staunch critic, doctor and angel investor, on the grounds of “incessant posting of false and defamatory tweets which are causing severe damage to WhitHat Jr’s reputation and business through waging a systematic attack on WhiteHat Jr over social media."

