International chain Minor Hotels plans to have 50 hotels in India by 2035
Thailand-based Minor International Plc, which runs Minor Hotels and brands like Anantara Hotels Resorts & Spas, Avani Hotels & Resorts, NH Hotels, and NH Collection is looking to have a strong presence in India in the next decade with a target of 50 hotels by 2035. The company's group CEO, Dillip Rajakarier who is visiting India and spoke exclusively to Mint said the company has now established its presence in India with the recent launch of its 150-room Anantara Jewel Bagh hotel in Jaipur. Three of the company's Anantara properties in Thailand were featured on the recent hit HBO show, The White Lotus, which has led to a huge demand for these hotels.