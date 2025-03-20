International chain Minor Hotels plans to have 50 hotels in India by 2035

"Once we get to know the optics of a country better, then we start to invest in building our assets or hotels there. We are looking to invest wherever we get the highest returns and are open to deploying equity, even in India in the future. But at present our strategy is becoming more asset light or "asset right" because a lot of our hotel brands have a lot of equity of their own now," he added. Along with India, the company is also adding other new regions to its portfolio including Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and others.