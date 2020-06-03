International Tractors report 19% growth in May sales

The maker of Sonalika tractors and farm machinery, International Tractor Ltd or ITL has reported total wholesales of 9,177 units for May, up 18.6% year-on-year from 7,737 units sold in May last year.

The volumes include export shipments of 1,537 tractors in May, which the company claims to have grown by 25% YoY.

Wholesale billings represent manufacturers’ sale to its dealers. The company further said that it’s tractor deliveries or retail sales from its dealerships during May grew 26% YoY. It, however, did not disclose the retail volumes for the month.

Raman Mittal, executive director at the Hoshiarpur-based tractor manufacturer had told Mint last month that enquiries were strong in May and revival would happen within the month.

“The fundamentals of tractor demand are in place such as ground water levels are high, yields continue to improve, rabi crop output was robust following with the sowing of Kharif looking better (than last year) and the rural sentiments has not changed during covid crisis," he had told this publication recently.

The senior company executive today said the Sikander series, which was launched 2 years ago, has picked up well and now contributes about 75-80% of the total sales under the Sonalika portfolio.

In a statement on June 3, the company said that while farmers are looking at application based farming with paddy being a major Kharif crop, it sees increasing demand for customized tractors and specialized implements in the near future.

Mittal said that the company plans to launch 4 new application specific tractor models namely Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali (for Telangana) and Chhatrapati (for Maharashtra).

“These new tractors would be the first of their kind in India offering customization that will address the local needs of farmers. These new tractors are expected to contribute 20-25% of volumes in our overall sales going forward,“ Mittal said.

Mittal also expects that the financing institutions would be aggressive in funding new tractor sales thereby driving recovery in the coming months.

“With farmer sentiments continuing to remain positive, the industry deliveries is expected to register 10% growth in June’20," he added.

