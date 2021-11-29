International travel jittery on news of new covid variant

Prashant Pitti, co-founder at travel portal EaseMyTrip.com agreed it was too early to notice any potential impact. "At a company level, we have seen two waves and if at all there is a third wave, it will be a cyclical process for us and we are prepared already," he said. The new variant Omicron has sparked genuine concerns amongst health authorities. India and many countries accordingly have announced precautionary measures as they open up international travel especially from South Africa and some other ‘at risk’ countries. Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of travel firm MakeMyTrip said it is too early to assess and quantify the potential impact on international travel from India. The company will keep a close watch on the evolving travel guidelines. “Our teams are also working closely with airline partners to ensure that guidelines for domestic and international travel are updated real-time on the website and the app," he said.