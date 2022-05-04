Internet services provider Excitel raises $11.5 million

He added that Excitel will continue to develop its core FTTH offering and keep its plans at competitive levels. At present, the company offers 100 mbps connection for ₹699 a month along with a router and wi-fi, which when taken for the full year comes to ₹399 a month. Higher speed connections at 200 mbps or 300 mbps start at ₹799 and ₹899 a month, respectively, but when taken for the full year come to ₹449 and ₹499 a month.