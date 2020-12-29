Interups Inc not to place physical EoI for Air India

New Delhi: New York-based Interups Inc, which had earlier shown its interest in bidding for national carrier Air India Limited, has now choosen not to submit an expression of interest (EoI), the chairman of the company said on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to submit physical EoIs.

The company had earlier submitted an electronic EoI but decided to not to go ahead with physical EoI.

"Instead of filing we have rather chosen to support the employees who already have filed their bid as we are offered an opinion that filing a separate bid with same affiliation may disqualify the interested bidder and this legal fallacy will leave only one potential bidder," Laxmi Prasad, the company's chairman said.

"Clause 10.9 of the memorandum asserts brings a potential legal disqualification. No two interested bidders either individually or as a member of consortium shall be entitled to take the benefit of financial strength of the same affiliate for the purpose of participating in the proposed transaction either directly or indirectly," he added.

As things stand, a section of Air India Ltd's employees, and Tata Group are among those who have filed EoIs for Air India.

About 219 employees of the airline, headed by the airline's director (commercial) and board member Meenakshi Mallik have submitted EoI to bid for the airline.

The employee group, which has placed a seperate bid, hopes to tie up with a private equity fund.

The EoIs are currently being evaluated by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the qualified bidders, who will be allowed to make financial bids for the airline, will be revealed on 5 January.

