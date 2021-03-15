Subscribe
Intuit appoints Saurabh Saxena to drive its India centre

Intuit appoints Saurabh Saxena to drive its India centre

Intuit's India centre functions like a Centre of Excellence for product development, technology & engineering innovation across Intuit products and services to help improve the financial lives of millions of customers around the world.
1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Intuit’s India site is a global in-house centre of the company with over 1,000 employees driving innovation for its global products and services, and helping in its strategy to become an artificial intelligence-driven expert platform

Bengaluru: US-based financial technology company Intuit has appointed Saurabh Saxena as the new site leader for India. Saxena will lead the India site in addition to his current role as vice president of Product Development - Small Business & Self-Employed Group (SBSEG).

Saxena’s appointment is effective 15 March and he succeeds Sanket Atal who has decided to leave Intuit and pursue other interests.

Intuit’s India site is a global in-house centre of the company with over 1,000 employees driving innovation for its global products and services, and helping in its strategy to become an artificial intelligence-driven expert platform.

The India centre functions like a Centre of Excellence for product development, technology & engineering innovation across Intuit products and services to help improve the financial lives of millions of customers around the world, Intuit said.

Saxena assumes this site leadership role after over 13 years of experience at Intuit where he currently leads the product suites – QuickBooks (QB) Online Advanced, QB Desktop, QB Enterprise, Point of Sale, and Intuit Market.

“Our unique culture and customer-driven innovation approach is instrumental in achieving our strategy of becoming an AI-driven expert platform. I look forward to partnering with the team and accelerating our next chapter of growth," Saxena said.

