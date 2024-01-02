Companies
InvAscent looks to exit Aizant Drug at $350-400 mn valuation
SummaryThe investment firm has approached PE funds to buy a controlling stake in the drug development company
Healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent is looking to sell its stake in Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt. Ltd in a deal expected to value the drug development company at $350-400 million.
